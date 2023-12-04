Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award

The Joint Munitions Command has established the People First Award, which recognizes supervisors who go above and beyond to take care of their employees.



And Seth Dismore, who has been working for JMC for six years, is the first to receive the honor.



“Absolutely humbled,” said Dismore, who is the Chief of Logistics Planning for JMC. “It’s a great feeling because you know it came from your employees. They had to go out of their way to nominate me.



“I wouldn’t have thought I was as deserving. It makes me feel like I’m doing a good job.”



Dismore oversees storage and inventory planning, Operation Patriot Press, surveillance planning, Ammunition Peculiar Equipment Planning, and strategic continental United States positioning aligned with the Enterprise Integrated Logistics Strategy. He is involved in various aspects within JMC, with a primary focus on collaborating with Government-Owned, Government-Operated installations to ensure successful mission execution.



“I have a lot of good relationships,” Dismore said. “We’re working with installations to make sure that we're executing tasks and enabling readiness for the Army and for the Joint Services.”



Dismore’s dedication to his role and his team's recognition of his efforts speak volumes about his leadership within JMC.



“Effective leaders take care of people and ensure accomplishment of the mission. Seth has the ability to drive actions while fostering the growth of the team,” said Jim Veto, the director of planning at JMC. “Seth is a well-rounded leader who possesses the rare combination of exceptional technical skills and excellent people skills. He is a true professional and well deserving of this award.”



Dismore fortifies and fosters the growth of individuals under his supervision and empowers them to reach their full potential.



“Seth has consistently focused on supporting and developing his team of diverse specialties, personalities, and backgrounds to achieve the highest levels of professionalism and mission accomplishment,” said Andrew Nolen, a logistics management specialist for JMC. “He has readily adapted to the changing structure of the organization through support and engagement of his teams increased desire for remote and telework opportunities which has enabled him to retain unique talents and expertise during a period of high turnover.



“Seth has reliably communicated challenges and shifted priorities,” Nolen added. “These challenges have been brought on by developmental training, deployments, departures, and training of replacements on the team.”



Dismore, a Bettendorf, Iowa, native, who began his civilian career as an Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command intern, doesn’t micromanage. He provides guidance when needed, and he has sound advice for new employees.



“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is you just have to jump in and take action,” Dismore said. “Don't expect there’s going to be a standard operating procedure for a task or that you can sit back and wait for guidance to get things done. Sometimes, you just have to pave your own path.



"There are rules and regulations that must be followed, but I believe that taking initiative, diving into challenges, and actively seeking solutions has been a pivotal factor in my success."

