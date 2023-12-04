US Army civilian recognized for contributing to medical readiness at CBRNE command

Photo By Marshall Mason | Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Surgeon Cell, was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for July through September 2023. Diep-Arwood maintains technical links with Army, joint and interagency CBRNE organizations to ensure medical readiness. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian was recognized for contributing to the medical readiness of the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command.



Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Surgeon Cell, was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for July through September 2023.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



The 20th CBRNE Command supports military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the nation.



Col. Michael R. Boivin, the command surgeon, said Diep-Arwood accomplishes a critical missions for the multifunctional command.



“As the medical readiness coordinator for the command, Karen provides invaluable expertise in managing medical readiness of our Soldiers, from compiling reports from multiple data systems to coordinating quarterly Soldier Readiness Programs with Kirk Army Clinic and ensuring we’re in compliance with Army policies and regulations,” said Boivin, a native of Laurel, Maryland, who has deployed to Afghanistan.



“She gets to know many of the Soldiers through in- and out-processing, answering medical readiness questions, and helping troubleshoot any issues,” said Boivin. “We are very grateful to have her on our team.”



Diep-Arwood maintains technical links with Army, joint and interagency CBRNE organizations to ensure medical readiness. In addition to analyzing data on medical readiness requirements, she monitors, manages and interprets data to allow commanders to prioritize efficiently.



“I have to ensure our troops are healthy and medically ready in order to accomplish their mission,” said Diep-Arwood, who is from the Boston area.



A retired Massachusetts National Guard sergeant 1st class, Diep-Arwood deployed to Uzbekistan following 9/11. She also supported the Community Based Warrior Transition Unit, now known as the Soldier Recovery Unit.



Diep-Arwood earned her bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Columbia Southern University.



Along with the esprit de corps and sense of membership that being an Army civilian brings, Diep-Arwood said the highlight of serving at 20th CBRNE Command is the people.



“Whether its interactions with my section, Soldiers and other civilians, working alongside others that enjoy what they do while accomplishing the 20th CBRNE Command mission creates a positive, cohesive team that I take pride in being part of,” said Diep-Arwood. “I want to keep protecting Soldiers and making sure they’re taking care of themselves, medically.”



Diep-Arwood said she plans to retire from 20th CBRNE Command in future.



“Many years from now after I retire from the 20th CBRNE Command, I’ll travel the country with my husband and explore our National Parks, maybe hike a few mountains and hopefully run into old friends from the 20th. Being positive and having a ready smile for others is my key in life,” said Diep-Arwood. “Family has always been my foundation and motivation in life and the Army has become my second family.”