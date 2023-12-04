Mission Ready Airmen Case Studies: Readiness to meet Emergencies

Courtesy Photo | Expansion for the Korean War placed great strains on the single point of entry for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Expansion for the Korean War placed great strains on the single point of entry for BMT, Lackland AFB. To cope with its population explosion of over 75,000 new trainees and instructors, tent cities emerged—a long Air Force tradition. see less | View Image Page

Air Education and Training Command is reviewing moments of aviation history to reflect the importance of Agile Combat Employment, in addition to the warrior mindset and mission readiness its Airmen must sustain while preparing for the future fight.



In the late 1940s, Lackland Air Force Base stood as the sole Basic Military Training (BMT) site following the closure of numerous World War II training facilities. However, with the onset of the Korean War, a surge of enlistments overwhelmed the training capacity at Lackland. This surge led to the construction of expansive temporary facilities, reminiscent of World War I's Kelly Field, accommodating over 75,000 permanent personnel and trainees at one point.



The satellite BMT facilities were established at Sheppard and Amarillo Air Force Bases in Texas, Sampson Air Force Base in New York, and Parks Air Force Base in California. These sites served as central hubs for BMT across the eastern, western, and central regions of the country.



The command's proficiency in swift training expansion proved vital. Seasoned experts, alongside Airmen, effectively tackled mission challenges and significantly influenced American history for the subsequent three decades.



"The Air Force's mission is so consequential that we can never afford to have a bad day,” said Gary Boyd, AETC historian. “Every good day depends on the proactive engagement of each Airman, ready to step in when needed.”