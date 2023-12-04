Blue Angels Release 2025 Air Show Schedule

LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2025 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 5, 2023. During their 79th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2025.



The 2025 air show schedule announced is:



March

15 NAF El Centro, CA

22-23 Sacramento, CA

29-30 NAS Key West, FL



April

05-06 Lakeland, FL

12-13 MCAS Beaufort, SC

19-20 OFF WEEKEND

26-27 Augusta, GA



May

10-11 Ft. Lauderdale Beach, FL

17-18 Martinsburg, WV

21/23 USNA Annapolis, MD

24-25 Harrisburg, PA

31 OFF WEEKEND



June

01 OFF WEEKEND

07-08 Smyrna, TN

14-15 Ocean City, MD

21-22 Belleville, MI

28-29 Eau Claire, WI



July

05-06 Duluth, MN

13 Pensacola Beach, FL

19-20 Milwaukee, WI

26-27 OFF WEEKEND



August

02-03 Seattle, WA

09-10 Kaneohe Bay, HI

16-17 Twin Falls, ID

23-24 Columbus, OH

30-31 Branson, MO

September



06-07 Portsmouth, NH

13-14 OFF WEEKEND

20-21 NAS Oceana, VA

27-28 MCAS Miramar, CA



October

04-05 Salinas, CA

11-12 San Francisco, CA

18-19 Rome, GA

25-26 Lake Charles, LA



November

01-02 Punta Gorda, FL

07-08 NAS Pensacola, FL



Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.



For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2024 and 2025 air show schedules, please visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

