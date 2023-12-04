On Dec. 2, 2023, Grissom Air Reserve Base welcomed a new commander to the 434th Mission Support Group: Lt. Col. David Borden.



During the assumption ceremony, Col. Summer Fields, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, reminded attendees that Borden is no stranger to leading the various functions that support Air Force Reserve Command’s largest KC-135R Stratotanker fleet, as he has served as the deputy commander of the group since February of this year.



“I understand the challenges of being a Citizen Airman as well as supporting military members as a civilian," said Borden. "As reservists, we’re always balancing a civilian career, home life and commitments as a whole as we defend this country. And as we continue to meet challenges today, let’s focus on mission support. Readiness begins with Airmen, their families and developing our force’s leaders.”



The 434th MSG encompasses approximately 700 total force Airmen serving in numerous positions, including those within force support, security forces, civil engineering, communications, operational contracting, logistics readiness and aerial port.



“He’s more than ready to take on the role of commander,” Col. Gretchen Wiltse, outgoing MSG commander, remarked. “He is a get-out-and-see-you kind of leader and he is going to knock it out of the park.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 09:17 Story ID: 459126 Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Borden assumes command of 434th Mission Support Group, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.