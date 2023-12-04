21st Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil



Released December 5, 2023



U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Europe to host Missing Prisoner Exercise



SEMBACH, Germany – Members of the media are invited to the U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Europe as the unit demonstrates an Escaped Prisoner Emergency Action Plan Exercise at Sembach Kaserne on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.



The exercise demonstrates the facilities ability to quickly respond to a scenario in which a prisoner escapes custody outside of the facility. The demonstration will showcase the facility’s ability to quickly coordinate with units across the Kaiserslautern Military Community and the local Polizei department to apprehend the prisoner.



The U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Europe exercises command and control of all U.S. military service members in Europe and Africa awaiting trial or serving time for crimes committed. The facility falls under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s area of responsibility under the 18th Military Police Brigade.



Media References:



Pfc. Kayla Henry and Sgt. Angel Ferrer detain Staff. Sgt. Joseph Harris, escaped prisoner role player, during the United States Army Regional Correctional Facility-Europe Emergency Action Procedure Evaluation, February 20, 2018 on Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander, poses with members of the Kaiserslautern Polizei after awarding them Certificates of Appreciation on Nov. 22, 2022 in Sembach, Germany.



U.S. Army Soldiers belonging to the 18th Military Police Brigade line up and prepare for a forced cell movement inside of U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Europe in Sembach, Germany on Nov. 22, 2022.



Members of a Cell Extraction Team of the United States Army Correctional Activity-Europe (USACA-E) extracting a cell at the 18th Military Police Brigade Confinement Facility in Sembach, Germany.



Media interested in attending the event should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Sembach Kaserne. Additional instructions will be emailed after your request to attend is received.



Please include the following in your email:

• Outlet name

• Reporter name(s)

• Reporter email

• Cell phone

• Vehicle license plate number

• Passport number and expiration



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across the European theater; conducts reception, staging, onward movement and integration; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed, executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations.



