Get out the vote effort comes to USAG-Italy ahead of 2024 election

Photo By Stefanie Mosley | Analisa Wilder (left) teaches a voting registration class on Caserma Ederle to inform active-duty service members and civilians how to register for elections and cast their votes while abroad. Registered U.S. citizens can request an absentee ballot by mail or email, and must submit their ballots at least 45 days before an election.

For Angelita Dizon, informing members of the United States Army Garrison-Italy community about voting overseas isn't just a job—it's a passion.



The 64-year-old—now the Assistant Manager of the Central Processing Facility (CPF) on Caserma Ederle—grew up in Cavite, Philippines, where citizens had limited constitutional rights. She felt intense pride when she voted for the first time in the U.S. presidential election in 1980.



"I've seen people jailed for wanting to raise their voice," Dizon recalled from her country of origin. "I am so grateful for this nation."



Amongst her many job duties, Dizon assists active-duty service members and civilians in performing their civic duty of voting while stationed abroad. The CPF offers a class every Thursday to brief community newcomers on each step, from registering with their state of residence to casting their vote.



"You can vote anywhere in the world as long as you have access to the internet," said Analisa Wilder, The SETAF Programs and Policy Specialist and Voting Assistance Officer. Wilder stresses the importance of beginning the overseas voting process as early as possible, given that it can take up to 45 days before ballots abroad are received and processed.



"It's not something that comes around very often, so if we can get the word out for those outside of their home state areas, I think that's super important," stated Callie Carmichael, an Ederle-based Mechanical Engineer registering to vote in South Carolina.



For service members and civilians alike, voting begins with registering and updating information at www.fvap.gov/citizen-voter. Once registered, ballots can be sent securely by mail or email.



"It's important for the nation's progress—for your children," said Dizon when asked why it's vital for citizens to vote while stationed outside of the continental U.S. "This is your voice."