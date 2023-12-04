Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce | Maj. LaQuita Moore, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medicine...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- USO Osan provided free home-cooked meals to service members stationed at Kunsan Air Base Dec. 5.

    The Son Light Inn, an annex of the 8th Fighter Wing chapel, hosted USO Osan as they dished out meal service and holiday cheer. 8th FW chapel staff opened the meal with a prayer and worked alongside USO volunteers to provide service members a touch of home during their overseas short tour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 02:41
    Story ID: 459113
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen
    USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    meal
    USO Osan
    8th MXS
    INDOPACOM
    8th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT