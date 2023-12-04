USO brings warm meals to Kunsan Airmen

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- USO Osan provided free home-cooked meals to service members stationed at Kunsan Air Base Dec. 5.



The Son Light Inn, an annex of the 8th Fighter Wing chapel, hosted USO Osan as they dished out meal service and holiday cheer. 8th FW chapel staff opened the meal with a prayer and worked alongside USO volunteers to provide service members a touch of home during their overseas short tour.

Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023