Wisconsin Guard part of nation-leading effort on Drug Take Back Day

Courtesy Photo | Wisconsin National Guard members unload incoming boxes of collected unwanted medications at a collection site in Waukesha, Wis., Oct. 30. There the medication was consolidated for shipment to a secure disposal site as part of Wisconsin's Drug Take Back Day effort.

Fifteen members of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Counterdrug Program supported the Wisconsin Department of Justice in its recent effort to collect unwanted medications for safe disposal.



Collecting more than 53,000 pounds of unwanted medications this fall, the effort was the most successful in the nation, according to Attorney General Josh Kaul.



“Because of collaboration among many partners around the state and the commitment of Wisconsinites to helping to keep their communities safe, we continue to lead the nation in drug take back,” Kaul said. “Thank you to everyone who participated this fall in Drug Take Back Day.”



Since the Drug Take Back initiative began in 2010 under the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin has collected more than 1.2 million pounds of unwanted medications — third behind Texas at 1.38 million pounds and California at 1.37 million pounds in the same time frame.



The unwanted medication was taken to a site in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where they were consolidated and taken to a disposal site.



Wisconsin partners in the Drug Take Back Day program include the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy and numerous local law enforcement agencies.



Drug Take Back Day occurs twice each year, usually on the last Saturday in April and October.



