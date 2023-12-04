Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Steve Lindamood

Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “I've deployed supporting debris missions for my district and FEMA for over 20...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | “I've deployed supporting debris missions for my district and FEMA for over 20 years. It's rewarding being able to directly make a real difference in people's lives that have lost so much by helping them get back on the road to recovery.” see less | View Image Page

Steve Lindamood is a regulatory project manager in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission. On Maui, Lindamood is the Senior Zone Manager working in support of the debris removal mission.



As the zone manager, Lindamood in charge of debris field operations in Kula, Olinda, and Lahaina. He trains and supervises the quality assurance inspectors (QAs) and quality assurance supervisors (QASs) in all three of the impacted areas.



He also is in daily coordination with the Corps’ debris and cultural contractors working on phases one and two of the debris removal operations.



“I've deployed supporting debris missions for my district and FEMA for over 20 years,” said Lindamood. “It's rewarding being able to directly make a real difference in people's lives that have lost so much by helping them get back on the road to recovery.”