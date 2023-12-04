Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Steve Lindamood

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Steve Lindamood is a regulatory project manager in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission. On Maui, Lindamood is the Senior Zone Manager working in support of the debris removal mission.

    As the zone manager, Lindamood in charge of debris field operations in Kula, Olinda, and Lahaina. He trains and supervises the quality assurance inspectors (QAs) and quality assurance supervisors (QASs) in all three of the impacted areas.

    He also is in daily coordination with the Corps’ debris and cultural contractors working on phases one and two of the debris removal operations.

    “I've deployed supporting debris missions for my district and FEMA for over 20 years,” said Lindamood. “It's rewarding being able to directly make a real difference in people's lives that have lost so much by helping them get back on the road to recovery.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

