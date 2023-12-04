Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Flowable Tank Bottoms” Defueling Begins

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Today, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) began emptying the “flowable tank bottoms” of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility's underground storage tanks.

    Flowable tank bottom is the engineering term for the remaining usable fuel at the bottom of a storage tank.

    When gravity defueling of the 14 storage tanks was completed on Nov. 17, JTF-RH was able to drain down to the 7-foot level vice the planned 10-foot level, leaving a little less than 1 million gallons in total. JTF-RH will remove this remaining usable fuel.

    Originally, emptying the flowable tank bottoms was expected to be completed on Dec. 15, but because of the reduced amount of fuel left in the tanks, the evolution is expected to be complete on or about Dec. 8.

    An updated video illustrating flowable tank bottoms can be found at: dvidshub.net/video/906289/flowable-tank-bottom-motion-graphic-update

    JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill or download the App by searching for “JTF - Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 16:45
    Story ID: 459081
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Flowable Tank Bottoms” Defueling Begins, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint task force red hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT