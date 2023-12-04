Illinois National Guard Soldier Honored for More Than a Decade of Service

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | The distinguished party during Staff Sgt. LeAnne Withrow's retirement ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | The distinguished party during Staff Sgt. LeAnne Withrow's retirement ceremony included, from left, Maj. Alanna Wood, Army Reserve 1st Lt. Colin Withrow of the 484th Forward Engineer Support Team and, of course, his sister, Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. LeAnne Withrow. Staff Sgt. LeAnne Withrow, a platoon sergeant in the Chicago-based 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, medically retired on Sunday, Dec. 3, on Camp Lincoln in Springfield after 13 years of service. She grew up in Galesburg, Illinois, and now lives in Niantic, Illinois. She enlisted as a food service specialist in 2010 and in 2013 reclassed to public affairs. She deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2015. She has also supported multiple domestic responses and overseas exercises including Ulchi Freedom Guardian in Korea, the NATO Summit in Chicago, Hurricane Irma response, Eager Lion in Jordan, Arctic Eagle in Alaska, COVID-19 response and civil disturbance response, among many others. She has earned multiple awards and honors during her 13 years of service. She will continue working for the Illinois National Guard as the civilian Lead Military Family Readiness Specialist and Disability Program Manager. see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. LeAnne Withrow, a platoon sergeant in the Chicago-based 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, medically retired on Sunday, Dec. 3, on Camp Lincoln in Springfield after 13 years of service.

She grew up in Galesburg, Illinois, and now lives in Niantic, Illinois. She enlisted as a food service specialist in 2010 and in 2013 reclassed to public affairs.

She deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2015. She has also supported multiple domestic responses and overseas exercises including Ulchi Freedom Guardian in Korea, the NATO Summit in Chicago, Hurricane Irma response, Eager Lion in Jordan, Arctic Eagle in Alaska, COVID-19 response and civil disturbance response, among many others. She has earned multiple awards and honors during her 13 years of service.

She will continue working for the Illinois National Guard as the civilian Lead Military Family Readiness Specialist and Disability Program Manager.