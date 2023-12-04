Walter Reed Reopens Renowned 4 East Medical Unit After State-of-the-Art Updates

Photo By James Black | Walter Reed leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon reopening the hospital's much renowned 4...... read more read more Photo By James Black | Walter Reed leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon reopening the hospital's much renowned 4 East Medical Unit after state-of-the-art upgrades. Photo: U.S. Navy Private First Class Annah Yoder, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis R. Waycaster, and U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. December 4, 2023 -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) proudly announces the reopening of the 4 East medical unit, renowned for its role in saving the lives of 17 Afghani trauma patients and more than 100 COVID-19 patients during the height of the pandemic.



Since its launch in 2011, the 4 East team has won numerous commendations and awards, including three consecutive Good Catch Awards – recognizing staff for excellence in putting patients first and preventing loss of life by preemptively catching life-threatening events.



“It’s a privilege to work with the 4 East team in steering this revered hospital into a new era of excellence,” said Walter Reed’s director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin. “Much like steering an aircraft carrier, change is made in small but significant degrees not often visible until a new horizon is revealed."



Nurses, physicians, and managers embraced one another during today's ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrated a new era in 4E's history. Amy O'Connor, a project manager under Walter Reed's Quality Directorate, even brought the base's service dogs to the ribbon cutting, celebrating today's festive 4E reopening.



Hospital leaders relaunched 4E with five (5) medical beds and a staff consisting of four licensed practice nurses (LPNs), three technicians, and 12 registered nurses (RNs). Team leaders include Dr. Manuel Santiago (CNS, Ph.D., RN), the Trauma/Acute Care Surgery Clinical Nurse Specialist, and U.S. Army Sergeant William Shepard, who oversees day-to-day operations. Prior to today’s relaunch, Walter Reed's IT and Facilities departments partnered to update computers, lighting, plumbing, and medical equipment.



4-East is one of 6 medical-surgical nursing units at Walter Reed National Medical Center, specializing in the care of Bariatric Surgery, ENT, Colorectal Surgery, Trauma, General Surgery, Oral/Maxillary/Facial Surgical and Internal medicine patients.



