Remains of Korean War Soldier, Palmer, Michigan, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred Dec. 14, in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services for Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, preceding the interment.



A native of Palmer, Michigan, McCarthy was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, at age 20, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.



Almost 70 years later, McCarthy’s remains were turned over by North Korea July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 13, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



“For additional information about Cpl. McCarthy, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3471224/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-mccarthy-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.



