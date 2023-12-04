Family of the Year is more than just being Present

Thursday, November 30th, marked the start of Fort Liberty's holiday celebrations with its Family of the Year ceremony and Holiday Tree Lighting event. Of the 14 families who submitted nominations for the award, 1st Lt. Nasser Hassoun, wife Emily, son Elias, and daughter Eliana won the title Family of the Year.



Organizers said this was the 21st year the installation has recognized a Family of the Year. 1st. Lt. Hassoun, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is assigned to the B Detachment, 319th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps. The event was the installation’s first Family of the Year since the post redesignated from being Fort Bragg in June.



“It’s never easy to select one because we all know we have the best families here at Fort Liberty,” said Elizabeth Dailey, Supervisory Army Community Service Specialist. “And although only one is officially named Family of the Year, everyone nominated should be extremely proud of themselves, their commitment to family, and their contributions to this community.”



Dailey added that part of the nomination process required each family to answer the question – If you could describe your family in one word, what would it be and why? The Hassoun family chose the word present.



“As a family, being present means more than physically showing up,” stated Hassoun. “Together, we find ways to include others and be present in their journey with them and their families.”



The Family of the Year announcement ended Military Family Appreciation Month. Traditionally, the President signs a proclamation recognizing that service and declaring November as Military Family Month.



“Caring for Military Families is a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Liberty Garrison Commander. “It is the commitment of our Families, not just our Soldiers, that allows our service members to protect the American people.”



Other Fort Liberty families named runners-up out of 14 during the announcement were Capt. Matthew Deans, wife Holly, and son Shephard; 1st Lt. Wesley “Adam” Lee, wife Kassandra and children Ava, Amelia, and Charlotte; Sgt. 1st Class Shea Myatt, wife Kaila and children Scarlet, Theodore, and Elliot; and 1st Sgt. John Singharath, wife Courtney, and children Ender, Aulani, and Alura.



Fort Liberty hosted the Holiday Tree Lighting event across the street at the Main Post Parade Field. The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus and the Golden Knights performed ahead of the tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance. The Hassoun family assisted with lighting the tree.



“On behalf of the Army Community Service and the Directorate of Family and Moral Welfare Recreation, we wish you a safe and joyous holiday season,” expressed Dailey. “Let us continue to remember all of our service members who continue to serve at home and abroad and their Families left behind.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 13:48 Story ID: 459059 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family of the Year is more than just being Present, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.