    Vermont Army National Guard hosts Santa's Convoy

    Operation Santa's Convoy supports holiday cheer

    Photo By Donald Branum | Soldiers with the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more

    VT, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Story by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    What: Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard escort Santa on military equipment on two separate convoy routes. One route starts at the Walmart in St. Albans and travels south on Route 7 before ending at the Spare Time in Colchester. The second route starts at the Shaw's in Waterbury traveling mostly on Route 100 and ends at the Vermont Army National Guard armory in Berlin. Pictures with Santa are available at each ending location.

    Who: The Vermont National Guard hosts and escorts the guest of honor - Santa!

    When: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Dec. 20, 2022 with rough hit times marked at each location on the attached maps.

    Where: The convoy will drive through multiple locations throughout the evening as marked on the attached maps.

    The vehicles are scheduled to be staged in St. Albans and Waterbury at 4 p.m. before departing at 4:30. No RSVP required. For more information, contact Capt. Mike Arcovitch, Mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil, 802-338-3434.

