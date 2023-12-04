Vermont Army National Guard hosts Santa's Convoy

Photo By Donald Branum | Soldiers with the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Photo By Donald Branum | Soldiers with the 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, drive decorated trucks in a convoy along State Highway 15 in Colchester, Vermont, on Dec. 21, 2021. Operation Santa's Convoy supports the Vermont Lights the Way initiative and gives children a chance to see Santa in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum) see less | View Image Page

What: Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard escort Santa on military equipment on two separate convoy routes. One route starts at the Walmart in St. Albans and travels south on Route 7 before ending at the Spare Time in Colchester. The second route starts at the Shaw's in Waterbury traveling mostly on Route 100 and ends at the Vermont Army National Guard armory in Berlin. Pictures with Santa are available at each ending location.



Who: The Vermont National Guard hosts and escorts the guest of honor - Santa!



When: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Dec. 20, 2022 with rough hit times marked at each location on the attached maps.



Where: The convoy will drive through multiple locations throughout the evening as marked on the attached maps.



The vehicles are scheduled to be staged in St. Albans and Waterbury at 4 p.m. before departing at 4:30. No RSVP required. For more information, contact Capt. Mike Arcovitch, Mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil, 802-338-3434.