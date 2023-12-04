What: Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard escort Santa on military equipment on two separate convoy routes. One route starts at the Walmart in St. Albans and travels south on Route 7 before ending at the Spare Time in Colchester. The second route starts at the Shaw's in Waterbury traveling mostly on Route 100 and ends at the Vermont Army National Guard armory in Berlin. Pictures with Santa are available at each ending location.
Who: The Vermont National Guard hosts and escorts the guest of honor - Santa!
When: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Dec. 20, 2022 with rough hit times marked at each location on the attached maps.
Where: The convoy will drive through multiple locations throughout the evening as marked on the attached maps.
The vehicles are scheduled to be staged in St. Albans and Waterbury at 4 p.m. before departing at 4:30. No RSVP required. For more information, contact Capt. Mike Arcovitch, Mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil, 802-338-3434.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 13:34
|Story ID:
|459056
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|72
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Army National Guard hosts Santa's Convoy, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
