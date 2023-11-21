Just Landed: December 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Senior Airman Christian Bell – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Airman Malik Cook – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Derry Drake III – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Willie Kynerd – 25th APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Basic Rintik Setiawan
Airman 1st Class Raven Wilson
