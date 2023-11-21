Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Just Landed: December 2023 Newcomers

    908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article welcoming new...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Senior Airman Christian Bell – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Airman Malik Cook – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Derry Drake III – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Willie Kynerd – 25th APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman Basic Rintik Setiawan
    Airman 1st Class Raven Wilson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 11:44
    Story ID: 458988
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Landed: December 2023 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Airlift Wing Newcomers Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers
    Just Landed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT