    Gaining Altitude: December 2023 Promotions

    908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Seth Baker

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Yasmine Howard

    To Senior Airman:
    Aaron Duncan
    Damaris Francois
    Kiana Germany
    Amanda Perez
    Leslie Vaughan

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Jamieroquai Cooper
    Destiny Godbolt
    Yazmine Nanasca
    Tra Wilkins

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Destiny Mayo
    Debra McGrew
    Christopher Rowland
    Vanessa Senegar

    To Master Sgt.:
    Brandi Snow

