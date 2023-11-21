Gaining Altitude: December 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Seth Baker
To Airman 1st Class:
Yasmine Howard
To Senior Airman:
Aaron Duncan
Damaris Francois
Kiana Germany
Amanda Perez
Leslie Vaughan
To Staff Sgt.:
Jamieroquai Cooper
Destiny Godbolt
Yazmine Nanasca
Tra Wilkins
To Tech. Sgt.:
Destiny Mayo
Debra McGrew
Christopher Rowland
Vanessa Senegar
To Master Sgt.:
Brandi Snow
