NMCSD Conducts Second ROE, Processes 72 New Civilians

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) conducted its second Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE) in recent months with the goal of processing Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency, Nov 29-30.



The ROE resulted in 72 civilians candidates being fully processed within the two day period.



“With this being our second ROE that the command it hosting, the level of proficiency that we are experiencing as the reputable military health care organization that we are is so evident,” states Joella Anthony, NMCSD registered nurse -- patient care coordinator and civilian representative for the Executive Steering Council.



First impressions are long lasting and NMCSD strives to ensure a positiver impression for their civilian job candidates from the beginning.



“We want our civilian job candidates to know that they are already valued members in our eyes even before they are officially hire. They can choose to work anywhere they want, but when a civilian comes knocking on our door, we will do everything within our power to demonstrate to them that we value their interest, their time,” added Anthony.



For some the exposure to NMCSD is not entirely new. In some instances, there are former active duty members seeking greater opportunities with the federal civilian sector.



“My last three years on active duty I actually spent assigned to SARP (Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program’ Residential Treatment Program at Naval Base Point Loma) in various supporting roles,” said Raven Rivas, NMCSD civilian employment candidate. “I knew then that I always wanted to work in my civilian capacity with SARP as the work the clinic does is so invaluable to the fleet and, of course, to the lives of SAPR’s patients.”



For Rivas, who was a designated Aviation Ordnanceman during her active duty time, found the transition to the medical field to be a natural selection.



“Make no mistake, my time serving Naval Aviation was and will always be a highlight, but as I begin this new chapter in my life with my new career choice, I couldn’t be more excited. It’s no secret that applying to any federal job may not be as expeditious as the private sector. However, by attending this ROE event to me and everyone I spoke with, we can attest to the sense of commitment, urgency that NMCSD has in this process,” added Rivas.



The command extends a special thanks to the Defense Health Agency Headquarters Personnel Security Team and Civilian Human Resources Agency (CHRA) who were instrumental in ensuring NMCSD was able to open its doors to the candidates who went on to successfully complete COE’s and receive a final job offer with start date.



NMCSD continuously seeks professional civilian talent, not just limited to health care providers and administrative support. For anyone seeking a federal job, visit USAJobs at usajobs.gov - the Federal Government's official employment site.



