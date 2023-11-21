Cabins are available year-round at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground cabins have a lot to offer guests, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



And, he said, those cabins are available to rent year-round, including winter. And during the 2023-24 winter, guests get more than a nice cabin to enjoy.



“We have 16 cabins that are available to rent throughout the winter months along with our ‘stay and play’ package for Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, which is if you stay Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday in a cabin, you will receive four tubing passes to use at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area,” Karis said.



Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.



Following are the cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground:



• duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $100 Sunday-Thursday, $115 Friday-Saturday; general public, $110, Sunday-Thursday, $135 Friday-Saturday.



• lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $115 Sunday-Thursday and $130 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday.



• loft log cabin — military or DOD employee rate, $85 Sunday-Thursday, $100 Friday-Saturday; general public, $105 Sunday-Thursday, $120 Friday-Saturday.



• east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $155 Sunday-Thursday and $170 Friday-Saturday.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 608-388-3517.



People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



“Through the winter, when staying the weekend at a cabin, you can always Whitetail Ridge just up the road for more fun,” Karis said. “Or feel free to take a hike along one of our beautiful trails in Pine View Recreation Area.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”