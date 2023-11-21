908th AW November 2023 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing had a busy month of November.



The wing started the month remembering a special anniversary; on Nov. 1, 1966, the 908th Supply Squadron, which would later become the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was assigned to the 908th Troop Carrier Group at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama.



On that same day but in the present, the 908th Airlift Wing highlighted Senior Airman Maria Vargas, an emergency action controller for the wing’s command and control operations, who was recently recognized as the wing’s Airman of the Quarter for the 2nd Quarter of 2023.



Then on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, the wing congratulated 16 members who promoted recently.



On Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, the wing reminded members that in partnership with the host unit on Maxwell Air Force Base, the 42nd Air Base Wing, that the Kelly Street gate would be open for in-bound traffic during the UTA on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.



On Saturday the wing remembered the one year anniversary of an MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter flying to Maxwell Air Force Base for the first time. The first two Air Force pilots rated in the aircraft, Lt. Cols Jeremy McPherson and Joshua Hallford, along with Tech. Sgt. Brice Marshall, brought the aircraft for wing members to see it and ask questions about its capabilities.



Also on Saturday, but in the present, the wing saw long-time member Lt. Col. Derek Shehee assume command of the 357th Airlift Squadron.



On Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, the wing welcomed nine new members to its ranks.



On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, the wing highlighted the Air Force Specialty Code 3E4X1, otherwise known as water and fuel systems maintenance specialists.



Also on that same day, members from the wing attended the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce Military Appreciation Celebration.



On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, members from the wing attended the Montgomery Chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association Luncheon.



On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, 908th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture was the honorary speaker for a Veterans Day celebration in Pike Road, Alabama.



On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the wing remembered that that date in 1945, the 2nd Air Cargo Resupply Detachment, which would later become the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, was inactivated at Lawson Field, Georgia.



Then, on the same date but in 2006, 908th members mobilized quickly to help fellow members whose homes had damage from a tornado that hit Prattville. Their quick reaction helped save many items from total destruction.



On the same day, but in the present, the wing highlighted Tech. Sgt. Vincent Senegar, a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who was recently honored as the noncommissioned officer of the quarter for the 2nd quarter of 2023 within the wing.



On Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, the wing celebrated the three-year anniversary of then Secretary of the Air Force, the Honorable Barbara Barrett, announcing that Maxwell AFB was selected as the location to host the MH-139A Formal Training Unit. The MH-139 FTU’s mission will be to train pilots in providing security and support for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile fields. The new mission will replace the 908th’s C-130H aircraft with the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.



On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, the wing highlighted the work of more than 20 members from the 908th Maintenance Group turning to industry to learn new maintenance procedures and best practices on the AW-139 helicopter, the civilian variant of the MH-139A Grey Wolf that the wing is transitioning to.



On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, the wing highlighted Master Sgt. Austin Ford-Umfuhrur, a technical maintainer with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, who was recently recognized as the Senior NCO of the Quarter, for the 2nd quarter of 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 16:16 Story ID: 458934 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th AW November 2023 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.