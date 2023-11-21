4DSB Soldiers Inducted into the NCO Corps

Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Cpl. Robert Berry, a signal operations support specialist with the 534th Signal...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Cpl. Robert Berry, a signal operations support specialist with the 534th Signal Company, 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, leads the McMahon Auditorium in reciting the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officers during a 4DSB NCO induction Ceremony at the McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Nov. 30, 2023. The 4DSB hosted an NCO induction ceremony as a rite of passage for its newest Army leaders in the brigade. (Photo By Spc. Matthew S. Connor, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, COLO. – Over 50 Soldiers crossed through the archway of the Corps of Noncommissioned Officers, during a ceremony held at the McMahon Auditorium, Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023.

The 4th Division Sustainment Brigade hosted an NCO Induction ceremony, a tradition that is meant to promote Esprit De Corps for new NCOs, and marks a Soldiers transition from being privates and specialists, into becoming leaders in the United States Army.



By becoming leaders in the Army these Soldiers have now taken on additional responsibilities and duties. They become the Soldiers that the lower enlisted now look to for guidance and leadership.



The Induction starts with the presenters giving a speech on the importance of NCOs, no matter where and what the mission, the NCOs were there, boots on the ground. Next, the lighting of NCO candles and after each candle a speech was given on what each letter means. A red candle represents the blood that was shed in service to the mission. A white candle, the present and purity. Finally, a blue candle, the future and loyalty to the United States.



Following the lighting of the ceremonial candles Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Gonzalez, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, command sergeant major, and the special guest for the induction gave a speech to the inductees.



“I remember myself as a young sergeant back in 2002, right before the push forward to Iraq. I was young around the gills with much to learn and hungry, just like you are today.” Said Gonzalaz “I always wanted to be better, not just for myself, but because my Soldiers deserve it.”



After the speech The Charge of the Noncommissioned Officer was led by Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campenella, 4DSB command sergeant major. “I Will discharge carefully and diligently, the duties of the grade, to which I have been promoted, and uphold the traditions, and standards of the Army. I understand that Soldiers of lesser rank are required to obey my lawful orders. Accordingly, I accept responsibility for their actions as a Noncommissioned Officer.”



The inductees took the charge of the NCO, then crossed through the arches and crossed swords, received a plaque and shook the hands of the official party.



Cpl. Robert Berry, a signal specialist with the 534th Signal Company, 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, then addressed his fellow inductees.



“Every Soldier has a sergeant, every soldier deserves a leader who is a capable trainer, is trustworthy, is genuinely concerned for their health and welfare, and develops them into the leaders of tomorrow.” said Berry during his speech, “Today our newest Noncommissioned Officers will affirm their commitment to the professionalism of our corps and become part of the ‘Backbone of the Army’”. Berry then led the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer for the entire auditorium.



The NCOs being inducted included those from the 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion and the 4th Division Special Troops Battalion. These Soldiers come from a range of jobs, all of them met the requirements and earned the title of noncommissioned officer.



Berry said that he is happy to have gone through the arches and is proud to be part of the tradition. “I want to keep the tradition alive.” said Berry “I want to help my Soldiers out, so that way they get to go through the arch.”



Now that these NCO have been inducted, they will be the newest addition to the “Backbone of the Army”. They will help guide their subordinates, uphold the 4th infantry Division standards and be the subject matter expert that officers rely on to accomplish the mission.



-30-