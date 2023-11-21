SAPR, suicide prevention training enhance awareness

Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | A U.S. Air Force Airman reads a resources flyer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | A U.S. Air Force Airman reads a resources flyer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 30, 2023. A variety of resources are available for survivors of sexual assault such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, Military OneSource and Air Force Integrated Resilience. For more information on SAPR resources, contact 229-257-7272 or for suicide prevention resources, contact the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce office at 229-257-3408. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – As the year draws to a close, Moody Air Force Base emphasizes the importance of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and suicide prevention through annual training.



The training will be available on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m. in the Information Learning Center, Room 201, with completion due by Dec. 31, 2023. The training is required for all Airmen, Nonappropriated Fund personnel, and General Schedule employees.



While the training is an annual requirement, it does more than just check a box for the base.



“Cultivating a culture that prioritizes SAPR and suicide prevention training isn’t just about compliance; it’s about fostering a community where every Airman feels supported, heard, and empowered,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary McPherson, 23rd Wing victim advocate.



As we enter the holiday season when Airmen may be away from family, Luzmeilyn Camper, Moody AFB sexual assault response coordinator, wants everyone to understand the importance of this training and ensure they know what options are available if they find themselves or a wingman struggling.



“I want them to not only learn what their options are to make an informed decision, but also learn risk factors and protective factors,” Camper said. “Oftentimes, we put on blinders when we see risk factors or warning signs and we don't realize that it’s just a stepping stone to something bigger.”



By understanding the signs, fostering awareness, and promoting intervention, the base aims to create a community that actively supports and safeguards the well-being of its members.



“We want people to truly understand the significance and impact they have on our community,” McPherson said. “Every Airman plays a crucial role in maintaining a resilient and supportive environment.”



Once January rolls around, members are encouraged to accomplish their annual training earlier in the year rather than waiting until the last minute. If a member is set to deploy early next year, they should reach out to their unit training manager to fulfill the requirement prior to deploying.



Airmen are encouraged to contact their unit training managers, unit facilitators, the SAPR office at 229-257-7272, or the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce office at 229-257-3408 for additional resources or to complete the mandatory training.