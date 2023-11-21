Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Gatesville, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert G. Rudd, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Dec. 9, at Bethel Cemetery, Gatesville, Texas. Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Belton, Texas, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Gatesville, Rudd was assigned to Company C, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was killed in action Jan. 30, 1945, at age 34, after his company attacked heavily fortified enemy forces near the town of Rocherath, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge. Because of intense fighting and fierce artillery shelling, Rudd’s body was not recovered. The War Department issued Feb. 20, 1945, as his date of death.



After analyzing evidence related to several sets of remains, that had been interred in 1949 at what is now the Ardennes American Cemetery, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred remains designated Unknown X-3144 Neuville in 2021 for laboratory analysis.



Rudd was accounted for by the DPAA June 20, 2022, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y-chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Rudd, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3565327/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-rudd-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (254) 933-0900.



