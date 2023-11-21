Military Sealift Command Hosts a Special Observance Honoring National American Indian Heritage Month

NORFOLK, Va. (November 30, 2023)—Civilian teammates and service members assigned to Military Sealift Command gathered on Naval Station Norfolk for a special observance held in honor of National American Indian Heritage Month, Nov. 30.



Every November, the Department of Defense joins the Nation in celebrating National American Indian Heritage Month. The celebration is also known in some circles as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.



“National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month provides a platform for native people in the United States of America to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, dance, and ways and concepts of life,” said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Tina Rivera, the Mistress of Ceremonies for the special observance.



The theme for this year’s special observance was ‘Tribal Nations Soaring to New Heights.’



“Native American Heritage Month first began with the establishment of American Indian Day by the Governor of New York in May 1916,” Rivera stated. “Later, several additional states enacted celebrations during the fourth Friday in September, but the celebration did not gain official national recognition until President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November 1990 as ‘National American Indian Heritage Month'."



Similar proclamations under different names, including “Native American Heritage Month” and “National American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage Month,” have been issued each year since 1994.



The keynote speaker for MSC’s special observance was Marilyn Morrison, Chief of the Roanoke-Hatteras Tribe under the Council of the Algonquian Indians of North Carolina, Inc.



We are all connected, and it is important that we strengthen our connections with everyone around us because we all play an important role and each of us has something to offer to each other, Morrison said.



There are over 9 million American Indian and Alaska Natives living in the United States today. With over 574 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent.



“Historically, American Indians have the highest record of military service per capita when compared to other ethnic groups,” according to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI). “The reasons are deeply rooted in traditional cultural values that drive them to serve their country. These include a proud warrior tradition, best exemplified by the following qualities said to be inherent to most, if not all, Native American societies: strength, honor, pride, devotion, and wisdom. These qualities closely correlate with military tradition.”



The special observance included a video presentation from DEOMI focused on National American Indian Heritage Month.



“As the first people to live on the land we all cherish, American Indians and Alaska Natives have profoundly shaped our country’s character and cultural heritage,” the video stated. “American Indians and Alaska Natives have built a legacy of professionalism and selfless service that inspires future generations.”

