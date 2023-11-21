December Sailor in the Spotlight: LS2 Abekah

Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va. - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ebenezer Abekah, performs inspections on...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va. - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ebenezer Abekah, performs inspections on incoming shipments at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 17th, 2023. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox). see less | View Image Page

As December’s Sailor in the Spotlight for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), Logistics Specialist Second Class (LS2) Ebenezer Abekah provides logistic support for repair parts and hazardous material procurement for MARMC's Logistics Department, Code 500.



He is the Lead Government Purchase Card Holder, issuing 432 purchase card requisitions valued at $846,000 for all repair parts and consumable requirements for ships in the Atlantic Fleet.



“LS2 Abekah has continually delivered outstanding work with little to no discrepancies while also creating new and better processes to continually improve the ordering process of the government purchase card program,” said Logistics Specialist Chief (LSC) Matthew Hathorn, command financial specialist for MARMC. “His expertise and dedication have contributed immeasurably to the high state of readiness required to support MARMC’s operational commitments.”



A native of Ghana, Abekah lived in Georgia and worked at a warehouse before enlisting in the Navy. Driven by a desire to build a better life for his family, he chose the Navy for its proximity to the ocean and potential for career growth. Abekah has been stationed at MARMC since September, 2021.



“I enjoy talking on the phone to people and making purchases the most,” said Abekah. “When I came here, my accent was very strong. People found it hard to understand me. The more I speak to people, the more confidence I build. I apply what I am learning in school here and it makes life easy.”



Outside of his duties, Abekah treasures time with his family, including his wife and two young daughters, ages 3 and 8 months. They spend their time watching movies and playing outside. He also continues to further his education.



“Currently, I am working on my bachelor's in supply chain management,” Abekah added. “I should be able to graduate next year. My goal is to finish my degree and continue to make rank in the Navy.”



For his outstanding work in Code 500, Abekah is being recognized as MARMC’s December Sailor in the Spotlight. His work ethic and dedication to duty reflects greatly on MARMC’s mission and the Navy as a whole.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.