NAVFAC EURAFCENT Facilitates Risk Communication Workshop

Photo By Anthony Cage | Sandy Martinez (right), CEO of Fulton Communications interacts with an attendee during...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Sandy Martinez (right), CEO of Fulton Communications interacts with an attendee during a three-day public health risk communication and media workshop onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Nov. 6-8, 2023. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central co-hosted the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) along with Navy Medicine to provide training that focused on risk communication and media strategies related to public health issues while enhancing communication planning for crisis and non-crisis situations. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Taylor/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) co-hosted the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) along with Navy Medicine aboard U.S. Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, for a three-day workshop Nov. 6-8, 2023.

The workshop focused on risk communication and media strategies related to public health issues while enhancing communication planning for both crisis and non-crisis situations.

"It's crucial to educate individuals early in their careers on avoiding communication mistakes in environmental and public health issues," Paul Gillooly, Ph.D., a risk assessor and communication expert at NMCFHPC, said. He stressed the need to bridge the gap in understanding between scientists and non-scientists, especially regarding health concerns, and to facilitate intelligent discussions on risks, actions taken, and their impact on short and long-term health.

NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s environmental division delivers environmental management and technical support, ensuring compliance, planning, stewardship, and an integrated shore EV program in Europe, Africa and Central.

The training was coordinated to help build a network of subject matter experts in preparing to speak on potential environmental and health concerns that may arise.

“Risk communication is frequently used in the drinking water program such as public notifications and annual consumer confidence reports to address customer concerns,” Lindsay Nehm, NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s environmental drinking water program manager, said. “For us here in EURAFCENT, we want to inform people effectively if they have been exposed to a contaminant, what their risk is, how does it affect their health, their families' health."

Risk communicators must understand how individuals perceive and evaluate risks, enabling effective communication in both one-on-one interactions and written messages to a broader stakeholder audience.

"We run the risk of escalating instead of de-escalating a health risk issue,” Gillooly said. “You can be a subject matter expert, but you better be able to communicate that as well with different venues and with different groups to include the media; that is why this training is important.”

Being stationed or deployed overseas poses challenges due to differences in guidelines, environmental rules, and commanding officer policies for both on and off-installation living situations and interactions with host nations.

"It's a more complex and challenging job overseas, and we understand and recognize that,” Gillooly said. “We bring those discussions here, addressing how to navigate differences that aren't typically encountered back in your home state. We have examples and experiences to share."

While the training was initially designed for public health medical professionals, Nehm said her office shares many responsibilities in these programs. “Training together side by side, even though they’re funded by Navy Medicine, is essential,” she said. “It makes sense, benefiting both parties and enhancing our collective training experience, ultimately improving our capabilities and communication moving forward."

Gillooly said his team provided attendees with additional tools in their toolkit to help them be better prepared. “Showcasing expertise in science through effective communication significantly elevates your value to your command and organization,” Gillooly said. “Being able to confidently speak about scientific matters is a valuable skill, as there are not many individuals who possess both the expertise and willingness to engage in public speaking."

NMCFHPC is the Navy and Marine Corps' center for public health services, providing leadership and expertise to ensure mission readiness through disease prevention and health promotion in support of the National Military Strategy.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.