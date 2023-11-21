Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay service members and personnel held a commemoration for National American Indian Heritage Month at The Anchor on Nov. 30, 2023.



Team Souda honored the contributions and sacrifices that American Indians and Alaska Natives have made for the U.S. in the past and in present day America, as well as their rich traditions and cultures. This year’s theme was Tribal Nations Soaring to New Heights.



“There are over 9 million American Indian and Alaska Natives living in the United States today,” said Machinist’s Mate Fireman Sedravius Blackmon. “With over 574 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent.”



During the presentation, sponsored by the NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Committee, members highlighted the “Mohawk Ironworkers” who built the steel foundation for prominent American buildings such as the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, the George Washington Bridge and the World Trade Center.



“As we continue to evolve and grow as a Nation and as a country and everyone becomes more aware of what is going on, I ask that you all play your part,” encouraged Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Hall. “Learn about different cultures. The Multicultural Committee can be a part of that.”



However, the Commemoration didn’t just focus on the past. Members of the NSA Souda Bay community spoke at the event, telling of their families and lives.



“Indigenous and Mexican culture went hand-in-hand in my house,” said Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Angel Madrid. “My grandmother made sure I was aware and celebrated both. However, as I got older and I am able to understand history and customs better, I’m even more proud to show others what I know and how my beautiful indigenous culture was passed to me.”



“As the first people to live on the land we all cherish, American Indians and Alaska Natives have profoundly shaped our country’s character and cultural heritage,” said Blackmon. “American Indians and Alaska Natives have built a legacy of professionalism and selfless service that inspires future generations.”



“With each one of these history and heritage months and these opportunities, we learn who is around us,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “So take time to ask questions. Where are you from? What’s your family like? Do you speak any other languages? What kind of foods do you like? Asking those questions might give you incredible insights about those around us.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 03:13 Story ID: 458860 Location: GR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda Celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.