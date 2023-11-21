People are Fort Buchanan’s greatest strength

Courtesy Photo | Ruth Eneida Gonzalez, Family Advocacy Program Manager, led a workshop titled...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ruth Eneida Gonzalez, Family Advocacy Program Manager, led a workshop titled “Science Behind Anger and Stress”, Nov. 11, at the Army Community Service (ACS) conference room. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Ruth Eneida Gonzalez, Family Advocacy Program Manager, led a workshop titled “Science Behind Anger and Stress”, Nov. 28, at the Army Community Service (ACS) conference room.



“We all face stress. The stress hormones that we encounter usually are for dangerous physical situations such as life or death. In current times, that type of situation is uncommon. Now, everything is mostly emotional, but we still have those hormones pumping through our body and we don’t know how to deal with them which causes physical and health issues,” said Gonzalez.



This workshop is one of the many initiatives implemented by Fort Buchanan as part of the Army’s People Strategy to enhance resilience in our service members, their families and other members of the local military community.



This training is available monthly from 10-11 a.m. every last Monday, unless there is a holiday. ACS also offers a quarterly eight-week anger management courses that focus on skills to deal with anger. For more information, those interested can call 787-707-3709.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard soldiers, members of the Air Force, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy's Operational Support Center.