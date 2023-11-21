Annual Fort Leonard Wood tree-lighting ceremony set for Monday

Fort Leonard Wood’s annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza, with activities for attendees, young and old.



According to Eli Wilson, Community Activities manager with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the ceremony is a lot more than simply flipping a switch and turning on some holiday lights.



“MWR is excited to offer holiday cheer in this annual kickoff to the holiday season on Fort Leonard Wood,” he said. “It’s one of our favorites as a directorate to put on for the community.”



Like last year’s event, MSCoE Plaza will be transformed into a winter wonderland, Wilson said, complete with holiday train rides, a mailbox for letters to Santa, photo opportunities with a snowman and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus — free photo opportunities with Santa will be available between 6 and 7 p.m.



Another popular event returning this year will be the Cards to the Community competition, and Wilson said last-minute entrees are welcome — the winners will be chosen at the ceremony.



“If interested, they can bring the card out on Monday to MSCoE Plaza,” Wilson said.



Information on the general rules of the competition can be found on the FMWR website.



New this year, Wilson added, will be bowling and ornament decorating stations.



“Daugherty Bowling Center will be making a bowling lane out of straw bales,” he said.



Providing the music again this year will be Soldiers with the 399th Army Band’s brass musical performance team.



“We are honored as always to support this ceremony,” said Sgt. Nicholas Johnson, a percussionist and operations NCO with the 399th. “The holiday season presents many opportunities for the 399th Army Band to care for and inspire Fort Leonard Wood’s service members, civilians and families. The surrounding communities are our partners and we’ll certainly be spreading the cheer off post as well. Caroling, concerts and community parades are just a few examples of the 399th Army Band contributing to the quality of life, well-being and resilience of the people.”



In addition to the tree-lighting ceremony performance, Johnson noted the 399th Army Band will be hosting a larger holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Nutter Field House. This concert will be livestreamed on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page.



Nia Dickinson, FMWR’s marketing manager, said more organizations are partnering with FMWR for the tree-lighting event this year — all to help Fort Leonard Wood kick off the holiday season “in a very merry way.”



“MWR loves opportunities to bring our community together for a memorable experience and this time is no different,” Dickinson said. “We HO-HO-HOpe to see everyone out there!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 13:20 Story ID: 458808 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual Fort Leonard Wood tree-lighting ceremony set for Monday, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.