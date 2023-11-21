Mission highlights from 2023

Photo By Munnaf Joarder | Community and military members, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a...... read more read more Photo By Munnaf Joarder | Community and military members, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a bi-partisan delegation of elected leaders, met on May 15, 2023 for a commemorative groundbreaking ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base to celebrate the start of construction on its newest building. The new 42,000 sq. ft. Hangar 4 will be a $28 million facility to house fighter aircraft at Selfridge as the first step in an ongoing series of renovations to the base. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo By Munnaf H. Joarder) see less | View Image Page

In the military world, the acronym, “OpsTempo,” stands for, “operational tempo.” This term is used to describe a unit’s activity level when conducting mission tasks over a time period. In 2023, as recent years, the OpsTempo for the 127th Wing’s 1,607 employees was demanding but not without incredible reward.



As we wind down 2023, we want to highlight and share a few of our proudest accomplishments from the year.



Selfridge Fire Department was named the best mid-sized fire department in the Air Force. Only the second time an ANG base was honored with this award, the first time was in 2005 when Selfridge also won it.



We pride ourselves in supporting each other with the ‘one team, one fight’ concept, and this year was exemplary because of the stress we faced with our operations tempo on each front.

Christopher Ross, 127th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief

The 127th Force Support Squadron’s services flight was named best dining facility operator in the Air National Guard when they were awarded the, “Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Award.” That’s great for Wing members, who were served 5,612 outstanding meals at the dining facility last year.



“Winning the Disney award is confirmation of the skill and the teamwork our Airmen bring to every meal service,” said Lt. Col. Lisa Boggs, 127th FSS commander.



The 127th Maintenance Group’s, “Agile Combat Employment (ACE),” team made history yet again, when they participated in, “Exercise Agile Chariot,” a highway landing on Wyoming Highway 287. There, 15 ACE Team members supported landings and takeoffs of MC-130J Commando II, MQ-9 Reaper and two of their own A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.



“As part of the ACE team I’ve done things I never thought possible in my career,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Eby, aircraft and ordnance systems supervisor assigned to the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



Community and military members, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a bipartisan delegation of elected leaders, ceremonially broke ground on a $28 million fighter aircraft hangar, adding nearly 42,000 square feet to the Selfridge flight line. The construction is the first of eight projects planned to provide modern, efficient and world class facilities for the future of Selfridge and the Michigan Air National Guard.



“We have been working with bipartisan and private sector partners to make more investments in Selfridge by making critical infrastructure upgrades, and we will keep fighting to bring home a new fighter mission,” Whitmer said. “Selfridge is an anchor of Macomb County and an economic driver for Michigan’s defense industry.”



The 127th Wing deployed 202 Airmen to Germany where they stood up a notional expeditionary air base and served as command and control for approximately 2,600 Airmen representing more than 42 U.S. states. The worldwide muscle movement, nearly two years in the making, was the largest air deployment exercise to be held since NATO’s inception.



“We want to demonstrate determined allied air power,” said Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, Chief of Staff, German Luftwaffe (Air Force). “Together with the U.S. and our allies in Europe, the Luftwaffe will send a highly visible and powerful signal of credible deterrence in the air domain.”



Worldwide Missions



The 127th Wing deployed 337 Airmen in support of 37 worldwide missions in five countries and six U.S. states. In the last month, members of the 127th Air Refueling Group safely returned home and those assigned to the 127th Security Forces Squadron deployed overseas.



Domestic Impact



The positive economic impact of the 127th Wing is undeniable. With a payroll of more than $118MM, the Wing secured more than 100 contracts, contributing another $35MM to the Michigan economy.



The 127th Wing’s success relies greatly on the embrace of our community stakeholders. Thank you for your support, for continuing to cheer at all 7,000+ annual take offs and landings and for backing our 106-year history of military operations in southeastern Michigan. Here’s to 107!