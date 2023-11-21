Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Juan Ruiz Bernal

    SPAIN

    11.30.2023

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Juan Ruiz Bernal, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) Site Rota, works in the delivery department.

    “We deliver parts to the entire base,” he explained. “In the morning, we deliver to the ships and after that, we deliver to other areas around the base.”

    Born and raised in Rota, Ruiz Bernal has worked with NAVSUP for over 45 years. He initially started in the packing department in March 1978 before moving to delivery. He takes great pride in closing out his day and seeing all the parts delivered to the end users around Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota.

    Ruiz Bernal said his favorite thing about working on the base is the “security” the job has provided him and his family. Ruiz Bernal’s father worked on the base and his daughter now works on base too.

    Ruiz Bernal was recently recognized during a ceremony honoring the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Pact of Madrid, Oct. 26, 2023. He was one of two employees to place a wreath during the ceremony. Ruiz Bernal was the Spaniard who has worked the longest – 45 years – with the American component of the installation. His wife and daughter were able to attend the ceremony for this important occasion.

    In his free time, Ruiz Bernal enjoys riding his mountain bike and walking.

    “I am proud to support the mission,” he said. “I appreciate the Navy and all they contribute here in Rota.”

