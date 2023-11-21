Singapore American Community, International Students Send Treats to Civil Service Mariners, Sailors

Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command civilian mariners Michael Zenk, left, chief officer, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command civilian mariners Michael Zenk, left, chief officer, and Andre Nero, able seaman, both with oceanographic survey ship USNS Able (T-AGOS 20), receive a care package prepared and donated by students and their families from the Stamford American Internal School, and members of the American Association in Singapore, during a port stop in Singapore, Nov. 20. (Navy photo by Lt. Jamil Khan) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command civil service mariners and Sailors currently operating in the Indo-Pacific Region and in a port visit at Sembawang Wharves, Singapore, received care packages from the American community in Singapore, Nov 20-21.



Students and their families from the Stamford American Internal School (SAIS) in Singapore, and members of the American Association in Singapore (AAS) prepared and delivered more than 120 packages to the deployed members supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.



"It is our great privilege to collaborate with AAS in delivering a touch of happiness to the Sailors stationed in Singapore,” said Jacqueline Windebank, head of community engagement at SAIS. “This act serves as a token of our profound gratitude to those who bravely stand in harm's way, safeguarding us all."



According to Windebank, many students at SAIS have direct ties to the U.S. Navy as they have family members who either served or are serving.



Volunteers from both groups and the American Club in Singapore donated items and worked together to pack the boxes with familiar items and a taste of home.



“The American Association of Singapore is thrilled to partner with Stamford American International School to support our Sailors here. It's our small way of saying ‘thank you’ from the American community here in Singapore to those who serve our great nation far from home," said Melinda Murphy, general manager, AAS. “It's truly heartwarming to see so many from the community – young and old – pitching in to show our gratitude.”



The CARE package has become part of the U.S. military lexicon for more than 70 years since the end of World War II in Europe, according to the National Museum of American History website; and is an acronym for the organization: Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe. The original intent of CARE was to create infrastructure for Americans to “send emergency packages of food to friends and relatives in post-war Europe.”



Today, a care package is a beloved term for a package of comforting essentials sent to deployed service members far from home.



“Thank you for giving these care packages to the Rappahannock crew,” said Lorraine Ninete, purser, fleet replenishment oiler ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). “Some were excited like little kids trying to find out what's in their boxes.”



MSC Far East chaplain, Lt. Jamil Khan, delivered the care packages to civil service mariners and Sailors aboard four Military Sealift Command ships. Crews from USNS Rappahannock, ocean surveillance ships USNS Impeccable (T-AGOS 23) and USNS Able (T-AGOS 20), and expeditionary fast transport USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF-11) received a package filled with games, food and supplies.



“What I loved most was seeing the joy on their faces as they tore open the boxes and read the heartfelt notes that the kids had written,” said Khan. “It's an incredible feeling to be recognized and appreciated by the international community in Singapore, and it serves as a reminder that our effort does not go unnoticed."



Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with MSC Far East, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.