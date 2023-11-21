Kimchi: Food for thoughtfulness

Photo By MUN CHONG | Volunteers from Camp Humphreys massage sauce on radishes to make traditional Korean...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Volunteers from Camp Humphreys massage sauce on radishes to make traditional Korean chonggak kimchi during the "Making Kimchi of Love with U.S. Forces Korea" event Nov. 25. The event took place at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation International Center and was hosted in partnership with PIEF and People to People International-Pyeongtaek Chapter. (Official U.S. Army Photo/Mun Chong) see less | View Image Page

With the support of more than 30 volunteers from Camp Humphreys, People to People International–Pyeongtaek Chapter donated more than 500 kilograms, or roughly 1,102 pounds, of traditional Korean chonggak kimchi, made with radish, to those in need in the greater Pyeongtaek community.



Humphreys volunteers joined about 30 Pyeongtaek City officials and community leaders for the Making Kimchi of Love with U.S. Forces Korea event on Nov. 25, 2023, which was sponsored and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation and PTPI–Pyeongtaek.



The event took place at the PIEF International Center just a few blocks from Camp Humphreys.



“PTPI–Pyeongtaek, in partnership with PIEF, prepared this meaningful event as an opportunity for U.S. Soldiers and families to work with community partners to provide for neighbors in need,” said Kim Jae-il, president of People to People International-Pyeongtaek Chapter. “The kimchi making event with Humphreys was not only fun, but also a worthwhile cause. Participants loved it. We plan to have this event again next year.”



Volunteers, including many children, donned hairnets, aprons, masks, and gloves as coordinators dumped bags of radishes and seasoned red sauce on to special wood-framed tables covered in plastic to keep the ingredients from spilling. Volunteers, then, massaged the radishes in the sauce, ensuring each was amply coated before bagging them.



“It was a great experience for children to make and pack kimchi together and donate it to neighbors in need in the community,” added Kim. “It’s important for those in the U.S. military and families serving far from home to participate in positive events such as this.”



Coordinators, many from PTPI-Pyeongtaek, weighed each bag and placed them in boxes. In total, the volunteers made more than 600 kilograms, or 1,322 pounds, of radish kimchi. Although volunteers got to keep a small amount, more than 500 kilograms went to a community center, where it was distributed to vulnerable individuals and families in Pyeongtaek.



"I volunteered to participate in this kimchi making event because I wanted to help the less fortunate," said U.S. Army Pvt. Yanitza Morales-Montañez, a combat engineer with 630th Engineer Company, 1th Engineer Battallion. "Everyone deserves to have food and receive help, and it’s a great time to do so, especially during the holidays."