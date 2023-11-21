Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kimchi: Food for thoughtfulness

    Kimchi: Food for thoughtfulness

    Photo By MUN CHONG | Volunteers from Camp Humphreys massage sauce on radishes to make traditional Korean...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.27.2023

    Story by Jeff Nagan 

    USAG Humphreys

    With the support of more than 30 volunteers from Camp Humphreys, People to People International–Pyeongtaek Chapter donated more than 500 kilograms, or roughly 1,102 pounds, of traditional Korean chonggak kimchi, made with radish, to those in need in the greater Pyeongtaek community.

    Humphreys volunteers joined about 30 Pyeongtaek City officials and community leaders for the Making Kimchi of Love with U.S. Forces Korea event on Nov. 25, 2023, which was sponsored and organized by the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation and PTPI–Pyeongtaek.

    The event took place at the PIEF International Center just a few blocks from Camp Humphreys.

    “PTPI–Pyeongtaek, in partnership with PIEF, prepared this meaningful event as an opportunity for U.S. Soldiers and families to work with community partners to provide for neighbors in need,” said Kim Jae-il, president of People to People International-Pyeongtaek Chapter. “The kimchi making event with Humphreys was not only fun, but also a worthwhile cause. Participants loved it. We plan to have this event again next year.”

    Volunteers, including many children, donned hairnets, aprons, masks, and gloves as coordinators dumped bags of radishes and seasoned red sauce on to special wood-framed tables covered in plastic to keep the ingredients from spilling. Volunteers, then, massaged the radishes in the sauce, ensuring each was amply coated before bagging them.

    “It was a great experience for children to make and pack kimchi together and donate it to neighbors in need in the community,” added Kim. “It’s important for those in the U.S. military and families serving far from home to participate in positive events such as this.”

    Coordinators, many from PTPI-Pyeongtaek, weighed each bag and placed them in boxes. In total, the volunteers made more than 600 kilograms, or 1,322 pounds, of radish kimchi. Although volunteers got to keep a small amount, more than 500 kilograms went to a community center, where it was distributed to vulnerable individuals and families in Pyeongtaek.

    "I volunteered to participate in this kimchi making event because I wanted to help the less fortunate," said U.S. Army Pvt. Yanitza Morales-Montañez, a combat engineer with 630th Engineer Company, 1th Engineer Battallion. "Everyone deserves to have food and receive help, and it’s a great time to do so, especially during the holidays."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 23:42
    Story ID: 458747
    Location: KR
    Hometown: WINSTON-SALEM, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kimchi: Food for thoughtfulness, by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kimchi: Food for thoughtfulness
    Kimchi: Food for thoughtfulness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usag humphreys
    imcom
    usag-h
    imcom-p

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT