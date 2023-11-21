Headlines: VA and DOD Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support (DSMES) Article

Courtesy Photo | If you or a loved one have diabetes, monitoring diabetes can be detrimental to your...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If you or a loved one have diabetes, monitoring diabetes can be detrimental to your livelihood. The Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support program (DSMES) is an effective initiative that improves the health outcome of people with diabetes. To learn more please visit Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) - Nutrition and Food Services (va.gov) (Navy photo by Jonathan Donnelly) see less | View Image Page

Ms. Jenni Osborne, Defense Centers for Public Health – Portsmouth (DCPH-P), the Department of Defense (DOD) co-quality manager for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DOD Collaborative Virtual Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (VA/DOD Virtual DSMES), and Mary Julius, the VA co-quality manager, with Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, have been hard at work partnering to help educate stakeholders on a debilitating disease that impacts our active-duty force and veterans alike.



Their efforts have helped lay the foundation for a collaboration that has successfully provided DSMES program support and training to other DoD stakeholders and Veterans Administration diabetes specialists.



“The purpose of VA/DOD Virtual DSMES is to provide standardized diabetes education for people with diabetes and their families in alignment with VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) for Diabetes,” said Osborne.



“According to the VA/DOD 2023 CPG, all individuals with the diagnosis of Diabetes or Pre-Diabetes should be offered DSMES classes,” said Julius. “This program meets the standards established by Medicare to be classified as a DSMES program and offers the 8 core topics mandated by the authorized oversight organizations.”



DSMES is an effective initiative that improves the health outcome of people with diabetes. Recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), this program focuses on empowering individuals with diabetes so they can: know how diabetes effects their body, think of questions to ask, better collaborate with their health care team, make informed decisions, solve problems, create action plans and personal goals, and cope with stress.



“Diabetes is known as a condition that can get worse, but it really doesn’t have to,” said Osborne. “Health choices can be made to slow or even stop the progression. This training gives them evidence-based tools to prevent diabetes or complications.”



Diabetes is a chronic disease that can be very debilitating if left untreated. Diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin, or the body can’t properly use the insulin. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. Without insulin, the body produces high blood glucose levels, leading to uncontrolled diabetes, and over time, it could lead to serious damage to many of the body's systems. To combat diabetes, a DSMES program was established to support our veterans and warfighters.



“Presidential Law 115 called for federal agencies seeing patients to collaborate on issues related to diabetes and pre-diabetes,” said Julius. “A National Clinic Care Commission (NCCC) was convened to create a congressional report. The 2021 NCCC report endorses the need for increased DSMES programs. This was the impetus to the funding for our VA/DOD program.”



The ADA has awarded recognition to the VA/DOD Virtual DSMES program for meeting all Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support standards of excellence. This is the gold standard for diabetes education programs and mandates an annual review to ensure all requirements are followed.



“I would highly encourage someone who already has diabetes, and also those with prediabetes, to join this program,” said Osborne. “Whether they were diagnosed a day or 10 years ago, they could learn tips, but more importantly, see there is hope. I would also encourage those people who have a family history of diabetes, are overweight, and have high blood pressure. They may not have a diagnosis of prediabetes yet, but chances are they are headed that way. The tools we show to better manage diabetes are the same exact tools for all chronic conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.”



Jerry Hanes, newly diagnosed, and Teresa Zemote, long timed type-1 diabetes, former participants in the DSMES program share their experiences from when they participated in the program.



“I consider the virtual classes a valuable option,” said Hanes. “It allows people to partake of the class in segments verses taking a whole day off which may be hard for some. Several dates and times were available to choose from. The class provided the whys and how diabetes works. It provided tips and suggestions on how to lessen the effects of it. Knowledge is key, especially with those who have to live with diabetes. The instructors are very knowledgeable, and they provide answers and options to the questions they are asked.”



“The program gave me a better understanding of the health risks associated with diabetes,” added Zemote. “It reminded me that I am not alone, and this is not a solo project. It took away my narrow focus on ‘the numbers’ and gave me a broader perspective on managing all aspects of being a diabetic. It is amazing how a little understanding and information can bring new life and energy into disease management.”



DSMES is available via the Military Health System (MHS) Video Connect on a convenient platform that can be accessed with a smart phone, tablet, or computer. DSMES virtual classes cover a range of topics relating to diabetes and designed for you to take in the comfort of your home or on the go.



“The DSMES is designed to equip people to live well with diabetes,” said Cmdr. Susan Mojica, a Navy nurse and director for Population Health, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command. “The benefits of the DSMES program include improvements in many aspects of a service member’s life – physical, emotional, social, and other outcomes. Just as diabetes affects every aspect of a person’s life, the DSMES program can positively counter the myriad impacts of the disease.”



The DSMES program can also be accessed through the Warfighter Wellness (W2) website. W2 provides a full list of the available classes along with their schedules. For more information, please click the following link. https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Marine-Corps-Public-Health-Center/Population-Health/Warfighter-Wellness/Chronic-Conditions/



“The DSMES program is yet another demonstration of the incredible collaborative efforts of our personnel,” said Mojica. “In this instance, DCPH-P collaborating with health care professionals throughout the Department of Defense and the Veteran’s Administration to deliver a much-needed resource for service members on active duty, their family members and the veteran community.”



The Defense Centers for Public Health (DCPH-P) and the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) develop and shape public health for the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation.