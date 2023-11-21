U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training alongside the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces Marine Special Forces in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania that concluded November 17, 2023. Naval Special Warfare forces assigned to SOCAFRICA completed the four-week exchange with their Tanzanian counterparts highlighting special operations focused training to bolster mil-to mil-interoperability.



During the JCETs’ duration, partner forces collaborated on various tactical skills to include visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS), synchronizing greater maritime security efficiencies and cooperation. Honing VBSS and other marine operational capabilities underscores the critical significance of enabling maritime security throughout vital waterways providing sustenance and strategic transit in East Africa.



“Our Tanzanian partners are skilled and diligent operators navigating complex environments on land and at sea,” said U.S. Navy CAPT Scott Fentress, director of operations at SOCAFRICA. “Collectively through this JCET, we’ve not only enhanced our interoperability and operational capability, but we forged tighter bonds. It is through those bonds that we remain committed to an enduring relationship for a prosperous Tanzania.”



The U.S. maintains a 60-year partnership with Tanzania and during that history has conducted eight JCETs to include the first Civil Affairs JCET in 2022. Incorporating civil affairs elements into the defense process complements the traditional military exchanges, broadening the scope of the security aperture.



The U.S. recognizes the strides our Tanzanian partners have made in recent years to ensure security throughout the nation and with other African partners regionally. Our relationship encompasses more than solely mil-to-mil engagements but strong diplomatic ties and presence.



“Tanzania has been a bastion of peace and stability,” said U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Michael Battle. “It is in our strategic interest and it’s in our vested national interest as Americans to keep Tanzania stable because its stability represents a foundation in East Africa of governmental, constitutional and military stability, which allows us to have a better trading partner with the rest of the world.”



U.S. special operations forces continually seek cooperatively beneficial African-led, U.S. enabled engagements across the continent. Through these engagements, U.S. forces strengthen their partnerships in Africa to attain greater regional security.

