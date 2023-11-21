66th MIB(T) hosted the National American Indian Heritage Month observance for USAG Wiesbaden on November 3, 2023.



66th MIB(T) personnel, SGT Tatum Armboy and SPC Sierra Scott, served as keynote speakers and were followed by a hoop dance ceremony performed by Mr. Tibb Armboy.

