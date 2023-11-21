Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National American Indian Heritage Month observance

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.03.2023

    Story by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    66th MIB(T) hosted the National American Indian Heritage Month observance for USAG Wiesbaden on November 3, 2023.

    66th MIB(T) personnel, SGT Tatum Armboy and SPC Sierra Scott, served as keynote speakers and were followed by a hoop dance ceremony performed by Mr. Tibb Armboy.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 01:26
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
