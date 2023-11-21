MILITARY STAR Offering Double Points, Fuel Discount and Deals from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27

Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR cardmembers can gobble up deals and discounts Black Friday through Cyber...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR cardmembers can gobble up deals and discounts Black Friday through Cyber Monday, all while earning double points! From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, receive 0% interest and no payments for 90 days on purchases of $199 or more. On Nov. 24 only, save 15 cents per gallon on fuel, 15% on food and $10 on a $25 purchase from mall vendors. Savings details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2yS. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR® cards for additional deals and discounts during Black Friday weekend.



From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, cardmembers receive:

• 0% interest and no payments for 90 days on purchases of $199 or more.

• Double points on purchases. (Excludes Military Clothing Plan.)



On Black Friday, Nov. 24, cardmembers receive the following one-day-only savings:

• 15 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (coupon required).



Cardmembers can also save an extra 15% on clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry and watches, including clearance items, from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. New cardmembers save an additional 10% on all purchases made the first day.



“Using your MILITARY STAR to shop the already-great Black Friday through Cyber Monday deals is an easy way to get even more value for your money,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “You can go all-out on your holiday shopping without breaking your budget.”



Shoppers can see a sneak peek of Black Friday and Cyber Week deals at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



Using MILITARY STAR automatically enters cardmembers into two holiday sweepstakes. Any time MILITARY STAR is used at an Exchange restaurant through Nov. 30, the cardmember has a chance to win a $1,000 Exchange gift card. All swipes through Dec. 31 earn an entry into the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes, with a chance to win statement credits ranging from $500 to the entire card balance.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



