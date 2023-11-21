Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program accepts cards for troops

    American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program accepts cards for troops

    Courtesy Photo | The American Red Cross Holiday for Heroes program accepts holiday cards and other...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    By Ben Horn
    American Red Cross

    Even heroes need a boost, and during the holidays, many people wonder if the military and their families are feeling supported. If you’d like to show your appreciation for these individuals, the American Red Cross is ready to help you make a difference. You can send small donations of toiletries, low-value gift cards for chain restaurants and entertainment (such as iTunes, Google, Amazon), individually wrapped snacks, new clothing items, and other items to servicemembers and their families.

    You can send donations to:

    American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region
    Attention: Holidays for Heroes
    8550 Arlington Blvd.
    Fairfax, VA 22031

    Please be aware that holiday, greeting, thank you cards, and other gifts addressed to “A Recovering Service Member,” “For a Wounded Warrior,” or any mail similarly addressed, is not accepted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center on Fort Belvoir.

    For more information and to learn about year-round donation needs at local military medical treatment facilities, please contact your local Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces office:

    • Alexander T. August Military Medical Center (Fort Belvoir, Virginia): 571-231-4160

    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda, Maryland): 301-295-1538

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 15:43
    Story ID: 458570
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program accepts cards for troops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program accepts cards for troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    holiday cards
    Walter Reed
    Holiday for Heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT