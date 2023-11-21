American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program accepts cards for troops

Courtesy Photo | The American Red Cross Holiday for Heroes program accepts holiday cards and other...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The American Red Cross Holiday for Heroes program accepts holiday cards and other donations for service members and their families. see less | View Image Page

By Ben Horn

American Red Cross



Even heroes need a boost, and during the holidays, many people wonder if the military and their families are feeling supported. If you’d like to show your appreciation for these individuals, the American Red Cross is ready to help you make a difference. You can send small donations of toiletries, low-value gift cards for chain restaurants and entertainment (such as iTunes, Google, Amazon), individually wrapped snacks, new clothing items, and other items to servicemembers and their families.



You can send donations to:



American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region

Attention: Holidays for Heroes

8550 Arlington Blvd.

Fairfax, VA 22031



Please be aware that holiday, greeting, thank you cards, and other gifts addressed to “A Recovering Service Member,” “For a Wounded Warrior,” or any mail similarly addressed, is not accepted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center on Fort Belvoir.



For more information and to learn about year-round donation needs at local military medical treatment facilities, please contact your local Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces office:



• Alexander T. August Military Medical Center (Fort Belvoir, Virginia): 571-231-4160



• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda, Maryland): 301-295-1538