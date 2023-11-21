Photo Essay: Korean War hero laid to rest in return to Wisconsin hometown after 73 years , Part I

Services for Pfc. Charles Dickman are shown on Oct. 21, 2023, in Cashton, Wis.
Pfc. Charles Dickman was only 17 years old when he died fighting in the Korean War on July 12, 1950, as a heavy weapons infantryman with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. But he never made it home.
On June 20, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced they had identified the remains Pfc. Dickman officially. And on Oct. 21, 2023, finally, Pfc. Dickman made it home to Cashton, Wis.
A funeral mass was set up Oct. 21 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton with hundreds of people in attendance and a graveside service immediately followed.
A U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team from Fort McCoy, Wis., presented the U.S. flag to the family at the service on behalf of the Army.
In addition to his funeral on Oct. 21, throughout the state of Wisconsin, flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin were flown at half-staff in honor of Dickman by order of the state’s governor.
