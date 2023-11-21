Body of Army Staff Sgt. killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash returns to NH

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | An honor guard from the New Hampshire Army National Guard escorts the body of Staff...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | An honor guard from the New Hampshire Army National Guard escorts the body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone during an honorable transfer Nov. 22, 2023, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, New Hampshire. Grone, a U.S. Special Operations aviation Soldier, died earlier this month during a training exercise in the Mediterranean. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, in his hometown of Gorham. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston) see less | View Image Page