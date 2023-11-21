Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Body of Army Staff Sgt. killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash returns to NH

    NH Army National Guard escorts body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone

    Photo By Master Sgt. Charles Johnston | An honor guard from the New Hampshire Army National Guard escorts the body of Staff...... read more read more

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. greg heilshorn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    An honor guard from the New Hampshire Army National Guard escorted the body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone during an honorable transfer Nov. 22, 2023, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H.

    Grone, a U.S. Special Operations aviation Soldier, died earlier this month during a training exercise in the Mediterranean.

    A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, in his hometown of Gorham. The service will be held at the middle high school. It begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. Grone was 25 years old.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 10:47
    Story ID: 458488
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US
    Hometown: GORHAM, NH, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body of Army Staff Sgt. killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash returns to NH, by LTC greg heilshorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NH Army National Guard escorts body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone
    NH Army National Guard escorts body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone
    Body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone honorably transferred from NH Army Aviation Support Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    157arw
    NHNationalGuard
    Grone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT