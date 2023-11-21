An honor guard from the New Hampshire Army National Guard escorted the body of Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone during an honorable transfer Nov. 22, 2023, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H.
Grone, a U.S. Special Operations aviation Soldier, died earlier this month during a training exercise in the Mediterranean.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, in his hometown of Gorham. The service will be held at the middle high school. It begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. Grone was 25 years old.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 10:47
|Story ID:
|458488
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Hometown:
|GORHAM, NH, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Body of Army Staff Sgt. killed in Mediterranean helicopter crash returns to NH, by LTC greg heilshorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT