Fort Buchanan Service Members celebrate Thanksgiving

Courtesy Photo | Col. Carlos Gorbea, U.S. Army Reserve, 1st Mission Support Command, commander, was one...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Carlos Gorbea, U.S. Army Reserve, 1st Mission Support Command, commander, was one of the leaders that served food during the Fort Buchanan's Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov. 22. The Fort Buchanan's Moral, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program and the Gary Sinise Foundation joined efforts to facilitate the yearly Thanksgiving Lunch for local service members, at the installation's community club. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The Fort Buchanan’s Moral, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program and the Gary Sinise Foundation joined efforts, Nov. 22, to facilitate the yearly Thanksgiving Lunch for local service members, at the installation’s community club.



The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has advocated for our nation’s defenders for forty years.



The event created an opportunity for our service members to come together and celebrate the spirit of gratitude and togetherness. It is a gesture of appreciation for their selfless service to the nation and a reminder that their sacrifices are valued and recognized.



During the occasion, various installation leaders seized the opportunity to serve food to those who serve.



“Thanksgiving is a day that allows us to reflect upon the blessings we share with friends and Family. Our service members, civilians, family members, and community are a blessing to our nation, and we remain thankful and indebted to them for their service and sacrifice,” said Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander on a previously released holidays message.



“From the bottom of our heart, we also thank those service members currently deployed who cannot spend this special day with their loved ones. To the U.S. military service members in Puerto Rico, thank you for what you do every day,” said Command Sergeant Major Roderick Hendricks, Fort Buchanan’s Command Sergeant Major, on the same holiday message.



United States Army Retired Master Sergeant Wilbin C. Colon, Transition Assistant Manager, Directorate of Human Resources, said “Mr. Sinise has an amazing foundation which has been very cooperative with Servicemembers, Veterans and Retirees. All should take the opportunity to be here because a lot of effort is put out to honor us and we should be grateful.”



Master Sergeant Omar Cruz Rivera, Battalion Operations, 1st Mission Support Command, was enjoying his meal along with fellow Soldiers. “Programs for Soldier’s welfare are well established in Fort Buchanan. MWR and The Gary Sinise Foundation are doing a very good job honoring us during these events.”



Through initiatives such as this Thanksgiving Lunch, the Fort Buchanan MWR program directly supports service members readiness by providing a variety of community, Soldier, and Family support activities and services.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military personnel, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Operational Support Center.