D 1-22nd and B 1-40th Field Artillery Graduation Awards

Photo By Federico Flores | Highest Rifle Marksmanship Score Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PVT Connor Nitka was...... read more read more Photo By Federico Flores | Highest Rifle Marksmanship Score Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PVT Connor Nitka was awarded the Highest Rifle Marksmanship award by Delta Battery 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade on Nov 22, 23 for scoring the highest in the battery on Rifle Marksmanship during Basic Combat Training. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers who distinguished themselves above their peers were awarded the respective awards at the Basic Combat Training graduation on November 22, 2023 of Delta Battery 1-22nd and B 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade.