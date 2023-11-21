Giving Thanks to Our Single Soldiers

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Over 100 Soldiers got a head start on Thanksgiving with stuffing, turkey and...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Over 100 Soldiers got a head start on Thanksgiving with stuffing, turkey and cranberries last week at the Iron Mike Conference Center. Hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program in partnership with Fort Liberty’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, organizers said that the BOSS Thanksgiving helps create morale for single service members; November 17, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Over 100 Soldiers got a head start on Thanksgiving with stuffing, turkey and cranberries last week at the Iron Mike Conference Center. Hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program in partnership with Fort Liberty’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, organizers said that the BOSS Thanksgiving helps create morale for single service members.

“There are so many Soldiers who don't have families to go home to, don't have plans for Thanksgiving, don't have that family support or that support system with their unit,” said Fort Liberty BOSS president, Sgt. Cassidy Gallagher. “So, getting them involved in the community outside of their normal chain of command and getting them a broader introduction to Soldiers from across the installation gives them that happiness during the holiday season.”

Thanksgiving at an Army post can be challenging for Soldiers who cannot visit their families due to service obligations. The BOSS program aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment for these Soldiers during the holiday season. We must remember our brave Soldiers' sacrifices as we give thanks during Thanksgiving. The program encourages gratitude and support for these individuals, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to serving their country.

“I do know what it feels like to be you,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Major Greg Seymour. “I truly appreciate what every one of you do in your career and what you do for this installation and what you do for this nation.”

During the Thanksgiving season, take the opportunity to express your gratitude to the soldiers in your community. Whether a simple thank you note or a small gesture of kindness, your support can make a meaningful difference in their lives.

“We organize various events focusing on life skills, certification, recreation, leisure, and interaction with soldiers from various installations,” added Gallagher. “Volunteer for events and collect hours with community outreach and quality of life events to ensure that all Soldiers’ quality of life improves.”

For the more than 29,000 single and unaccompanied Soldiers on the installation—including single parents—the BOSS program enhances their overall quality of life. The BOSS program assists the chain of command by pointing out problems and concerns related to quality of life and offering suggestions for solutions.

To join the Fort Liberty BOSS program, visit https://liberty.armymwr.com/programs/better-opportunities-single-soldiers for more information.