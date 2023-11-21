Remains of World War II Soldier, Wichita Falls, Texas, native, to be buried in San Antonio



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Clinton E. Smith Jr., a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 27, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio. Porter Loring Mortuaries will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Wichita Falls, Texas, Smith was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. His unit was fighting German forces during the Battle of Reipertswiller in France in January 1945 when the men and four other companies were surrounded. Smith was killed in action Jan. 14, 1945, at age 19. His body could not be recovered and he was declared non-recoverable March 29, 1951.



Historians conducting on-going research into Soldiers missing from combat, found that remains designated X-6985 St. Avold, which had been buried at Lorraine American Cemetery in St. Avold, France, could possibly be associated with Smith. The remains were disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in August 2021 for laboratory analysis.



Smith was accounted for by the DPAA Sept. 28, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery in Dinoze, France, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Pfc. Smith, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3585476/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-smith-c/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Porter Loring Mortuaries, 210-227-8221.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 14:28 Story ID: 458460 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier, Wichita Falls, Texas, native, to be buried in San Antonio, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.