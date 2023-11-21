Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Nancy, Kentucky

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Henry C. Wade, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 29, at Mill Springs National Cemetery, Nancy, Kentucky. Wilson Funeral Home, Russell Springs, Kentucky, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Decatur, Kentucky, Wade was assigned to Company K, 3d Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as an infantryman. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near the Hürtgen Forest in November 1944 where they encountered heavy resistance. Fighting raged for several days, during which Wade was killed in action at age 24. Because of the tactical situation his remains were not immediately recovered. Wade was declared non-recoverable December 1951.



While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen Forest area, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-4462 Neuville, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium in 1949, possibly belonged to an American Soldier. The remains were disinterred in June 2021 for laboratory analysis and identification.



Wade was accounted for by the DPAA May 11, 2023, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Pfc. Wade, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3565365/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-wade-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Wilson Funeral Home, 270-866-6151.





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 14:20 Story ID: 458458 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Nancy, Kentucky, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.