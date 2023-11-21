Army/Navy/Marines Football match in the Caribbean

Courtesy Photo | Football is one of the many traditions in American culture associated with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Football is one of the many traditions in American culture associated with Thanksgiving. Virtually all levels of football, from amateur to the National Football League, play the game on Thanksgiving. Fort Buchanan, the U.S. Army’s home in the Caribbean, is no exception. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Football is one of the many traditions in American culture associated with Thanksgiving. Virtually all levels of football, from amateur to the National Football League, play the game on Thanksgiving. Fort Buchanan, the U.S. Army’s home in the Caribbean, is no exception.



Every year, the Fort Buchanan’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program (MWR) hosts the "Turkey Bowl”; a friendly American football game where military service members from different branches compete against each other. The competition is always intense and thrilling, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.



“Every time you get to play sports with each other,and other branches, it builds camaraderie, so it’s important to get together and participate in events like these that are outside military occupational stuff”, said Capt. Orlando Carrasquillo, Inspector Instructor Detachment 1, Landing Support Company, United States Marines Reserve.



This year, the football match took place at the Antilles’ High School field, Nov 22. After a exhausting game, the Army achieved a victory over the Navy and Marines. Although the Army won, the Navy and Marines put up a strong fight.



Roberto Fernandez, Business Operation Community Recreation Officer, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, was overseeing the event. “Soldiers love and highly anticipate this event, because its once a year and especially for its bragging rights. This is a morale booster. Soldiers get to be with their friends and have opportunities to meet other servicemembers.” said Fernandez.



Through events such as the “Turkey Bowl”, the Fort Buchanan MWR program directly supports service members readiness by providing a variety of community, Soldier, and Family support activities and services.



Fort Buchanan is home to a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military members, Marine Corps Reserve personnel, and Navy Operational Support Center.