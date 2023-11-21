Fort McCoy Garrison commander: Advanced Thanks Giving

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger participates in the Veterans Day...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger participates in the Veterans Day observance Nov. 10, 2023, at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wis. He spoke to the audience about the importance of Veterans Day and more. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BY COL. STEPHEN T. MESSENGER

Commander, Fort McCoy Garrison



We all know recognition is a positive leadership attribute. There’s no better time to remember this than as we exit last Thursday’s holiday dedicated to thanking others.



But while we know praise and recognition are critically important, many struggle with getting beyond the basics. It’s too easy to toss a casual, “Great job!” someone’s way when they do well. Instead, a more advanced way is to go an extra step and add a sentence to tell them where specifically they excelled.



This is important for three reasons:



1. Shows you’re watching.



2. Demonstrates genuine authenticity.



3. Promotes winning streaks.



My ‘ruined’ award

The military has an awards system where Soldiers and civilians earn medals for performing above and beyond their requirements.

Anyone can nominate another person for an award, and only commanders can approve them.



Each recipient earns both a medal to wear on their uniform and a certificate describing their achievements.



The certificate has a printed narrative written by the nominator describing the achievements of the soldier, and the document is then sent to the commander for a hand signature.



I once received a certificate from a battalion commander where he not only signed the bottom but proceeded to write a note in the top right corner. I never saw this before — in fact, my first thought was that he ruined the award!



But upon closer inspection, the words he put down showed that he didn’t just robotically sign this along with numerous others that crossed his desk.



Instead, he took the time to understand my accomplishments and add his own specific comment to highlight the achievement.



As a recipient, I felt valued, understood, and known by my boss. He showed he cared enough to notice my work and put extra effort into highlighting it. Plus, he made me want to try harder in the future.



I now use this technique with every award I sign, calling out a specific aspect of what they did right by process, effort, or skill. It’s a game changer when I present the award and talk about it in public.



An advanced way to thank

This simple technique is not just for awards. It’s for everyday conversation with peers, employees, bosses, and especially family.



I model this from the U.S. Army’s Master Resiliency Training Program under a module called Effective Praise.



In it, it states that praise is enhanced by adding an extra sentence to “Great job,” and specifically calling out an action they did well.



For example, your son playing little league baseball smacks his first single of the season. On the car ride home, instead of saying, “Great job today, son,” you add one more sentence. “Great job today, son.



When you hit that double to right field, I noticed you choked up on the bat with two strikes, just like we talked, and you really turned on that ball!”



Your shift from generic praise to demonstrable and tangible comments does three things.



Benefits of effective praise

First, it shows you were really watching. Instead of checking your phone during the game, you paid attention to the details of the action and let your son know that you care about him and his success. Your people want to know that you see them when they do well.



To see them, you must have your finger on the pulse and pay attention.

Second, it demonstrates that you genuinely have an interest in them.

Adding the extra sentence shows that you care about their future performance.



Moreover, it validates that your “Good job,” was authentic. They are reminded that you’re invested in them.



Finally, giving effective praise encourages winning streaks. When someone hears a tangible item they did well, they start repeating that action and focus on that step in the future.



This, hopefully, will create a pattern of behavior that leads to more wins.

Your son may remember to choke up next time based on the comments you made.



Advanced Thanks Giving

This simple act is a game changer when thanking others. Next time instead of saying “Thanks,” or “Well done,” add one more sentence highlighting an achievement.



Your words matter!