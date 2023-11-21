Feeding the Force

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Students meandered into a lively building filled with the familiar sights and smells of Thanksgiving at the Crossroads Student Ministry Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, November 17.



Chapel staff, leadership and San Angelo community members bring students together every year with a Thanksgiving dinner to make them feel a little closer to home. A portion of students that are assigned to the 17 TRW from across all Department of Defense military branches miss out on spending holidays with family and hometown friends. To make up for their absence, they are served dinner made with food donated by volunteers to thank students for the constant effort and time they give to training.



U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17 TRW commander, was one of the volunteers who donated her time to give back to students.



“The military is all about service, and this is just a small part of the leadership team being able to give back to our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines or guardians,” said Maguinness. “For me, it's about the team, and so us getting together like this and serving our airmen, soldiers, sailors, Marines and guardians allows us to be part of that team and reinforce that team.”



Members of the San Angelo community also volunteered their time and food to support trainees from across Goodfellow. Pam Callan, newly inducted 17th TRW honorary commander, attended the event.



“There are volunteers like us that are in the community, and we're seeing all these young people, and they're representing us, they're fighting for our country for our freedoms, and we sometimes lose sight of that,” said Callan. “I'm just so touched tonight, being here and knowing that I can help, and I think every person in our community should come do something like this.”



During their time in technical training, there are opportunities that allow students to come together and take a break to target and protect the health and wellness of our future leaders. When asked what an event like the Crossroads Thanksgiving meant to him, Aiman 1st Class Tyler Warren expressed his thoughts.



“Thanksgiving was always a holiday that I spent with my family,” Warren said. “Having them be so far away (family) and coming through here it’s good to hang around with people who are like me and share a lot of the same experiences; it's kind of like a family event too.”



The Crossroads Thanksgiving is only one of many events that are put together to strengthen and edify the students throughout the year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 10:29 Story ID: 458415 Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Feeding the Force, by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.