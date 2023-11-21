Hurlburt engineers hold bivouac on Tyndall

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.-- The 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron embarked on a mission to enhance its operational readiness through a 96-hour bivouac field training exercise at the Tyndall Air Force Base Silver Flag training site, starting Nov. 6, 2023.



The exercise practiced deploying 99 personnel, representing 10 Air Force Specialty Codes, and aimed to conduct real-world scenarios in a controlled environment to fortify the squadron’s capability to meet challenging manpower-heavy requirements, specifically focused on force-generation models and mission support team needs.



Tyndall’s environment allowed the team to simulate diverse operational challenges, from construction and infrastructure projects to rapid response and combat scenarios.



“We’re out here to improve career-specific skills, whether it’s tent construction, airfield lighting or anything of the sort,” said 1st Lt. Corey Cecil, 1st SOCES chief of operations, engineering. “It's also to increase the multi-capable skills of the folks out here, so they are ready to go for the next fight.”



Cecil explained that the 96-hour timeframe added an element of urgency to the training, simulating conditions the squadron might encounter in a rapidly-evolving operational theater. This time-sensitive approach aimed to cultivate quick decision-making, effective communication and efficient execution of tasks, all crucial components of successful operations.



“This was a great experience to get in touch with the more rapid pace side of the military,” said Senior Airman Turek Taylor, a 1st SOCES structure shop specialist. “I’m usually doing work order to work order, but during the exercise we’re constantly training to be field ready.”



The exercise also underscored the importance of training for direct combat engagements in the current global security landscape by incorporating combat scenarios into the training regimen. The 1st SOCES demonstrated its commitment to being a deployable force capable of meeting any challenge, whether it be a humanitarian assistance mission or a direct combat engagement.



“We saw a lot of great things out here, everyone got hands-on experience that we will continue to build on to get ready for next year's bivouac.” said Cecil.



The bivouac field training exercise highlighted the Air Force’s broader commitment to maintaining a highly trained and adaptable force capable of responding to the dynamic and evolving nature of global security threats, explained Cecil.

